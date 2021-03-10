St. Mary School Board will grade superintendent Thursday

The St. Mary Parish School Board will evaluate the job performance of Superintendent Teresa Bagwell during Thursday’s monthly meeting in Centerville.

The board’s routine evaluation will be held in executive session.

Bagwell was named superintendent to replace Leonard Armato in March 2019, and she was appointed for a two-year term. She began her role in the position April 1, 2019.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board will:

—Consider approval of the 2021-22 St. Mary Parish School Calendar.

—Announce the forthcoming adoption of its 2021 millage rates at its monthly meeting on May 13.

—Consider property insurance renewal recommendations for coverage of buildings and contents for the year, beginning April 1.

—Consider a resolution for the issuance and sale of up to $11.5 million of taxable general obligation school refunding bonds, Series 2021, of Fifth Ward Special School District No. 1.

—Recognize Students of the Month: Briar Gorman, fifth-grader at Wyandotte Elementary in Morgan City; Carl Madison Jr., eighth-grader at Franklin Junior High; and Reagan Lindsey, senior at Patterson High School.

—Recognize Empl-oyees of the Month: Ramona Busbice, mathematics teacher at Wyandotte Elementary in Morgan City; Tremayne Johnson, JAG specialist at Franklin Junior High School; and Rachel Auenson, guidance counselor at Patterson High School.

—Recognize the 2021-22 St. Mary Parish Teachers of the Year: Charmaine St. Germain of W.P. Foster Elementary School in Franklin, Lani McElroy of Berwick Junior High School and Ann Breaux of Patterson High School.

—Recognize the 2021-22 St. Mary Parish Principal of the Year: Shantell Toups of J.S. Aucoin Elementary School in Amelia.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Central Office Complex in Centerville.