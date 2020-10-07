St. Mary public schools, Immanuel Christian will be closed Thursday; Central Catholic awaiting word

The approach of Hurricane Delta as a major hurricane will necessitate the closure of all schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said Wednesday.

Students will be scheduled for distance learning in lieu of attending school on campus Thursday, which will foster a continuation of instructional activities while families make preparations for the impending hurricane.

Schools and offices will remain closed for the previously scheduled “fall break” on Friday and Monday. Students and staff will return to school on Tuesday.

Additionally, the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting scheduled for Thursday will be moved to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Evans Medine Board Room. An updated board agenda will be publicized prior to the meeting.

Parents should monitor school and district websites for ongoing coverage of the response to Hurricane Delta as events transpire. The safety and security of students and staff is of deepest concern and we ask that all citizens take every precaution in preparing for this storm.

Central Catholic was awaiting word on a possible school closure as of about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Immanuel Christian School in Morgan will not have classes Thursday. Students were already scheduled to be off Friday and Monday for the fall break.