St. Mary Excel reports on third quarter progess

By ST. MARY EXCEL

St. Mary Excel is a 501 c (6) organization that was formed to advance economic diversification for educational and cultural advancement. The group works across political subdivisions and the tenure of elected officials to maintain a steady focus on projects for growth.

The group, supported by municipal, parish, and private funds, received technical assistance from the Urban Land Institute (ULI). ULI panelists visited the area and conducted community interviews to provide an unbiased review of the communities of Morgan City and Berwick for solving complex development, management, and revitalization issues.

St. Mary Excel continues to advance recommendations made by the ULI panel. Because the public remains an integral part of this effort, a progress report is provided.

During the third quarter of 2019, St. Mary Excel focused on small group meetings as a means to implement

ULI panel recommendations. St. Mary Excel:

– Met with local officials on Sept. 27.

– Applauded the City of Morgan City in hiring a Berwick university student as a part-time intern at the Morgan City Archives.

– Recognized the collaboration between the Morgan City Archives and the Berwick Brown House.

– Applauded the Town of Berwick for a successful state application for designation of a Berwick Cultural District.

– Continued encouragement of Morgan City and Berwick officials to follow-up on recommendations from the Steve Villavaso training for planning commissions. (Berwick utilizes a blight officer who works with property owners to remedy conditions that citizens report. Morgan City Planning Commission seeks direction from elected officials for Future Land Use and Development plan follow-up and master planning.

– Supported the receipt of a 16.5-mile pedestrian and bike trail master plan by the Morgan City mayor and council. (The plan was funded by the H & B Young Fund.)

–Submitted three grants for the City of Morgan City in cooperation from the Cajun Coast Visitor and Convention Bureau Commission, St. Mary Levee District, and St. Mary Gravity District #2 to the state for funds for the trails.

– Applauded the City of Morgan City and Town of Berwick for opening the Highway 182 bridge for family biking and hiking at a minimum once per month.

– Accepted office space in downtown Morgan City through the generosity of Dr. Natchez “Trey” Morice.

– Concurred with the need to list applicable incentives for a Restaurant on Lake Palourde proposal that would lead to a restaurant development of the Lake End Parkway. (The September 27, 2019 initial deadline for the restaurant proposal had no inquiries from developers.)

– Continued support to upgrade signage in the area for neighborhood recognition and in municipal and parish entryways.

– Reached out to a school board member to encourage a committee be formed for facility and financial strategic planning in the system. (ULI lacked expertise to address education through its panel process so St. Mary Excel encourages this public planning process through the school system.)

– Collaborated with municipal and parish personnel to electronically highlight available buildings and sites for investment, and tie them to incentives that accompany each property.

– Hosted a working meeting on Opportunity Zones on May 2nd. (The Acadiana Planning Commission and the South Central Planning District presented the training for local financial advisors, realtors, property owners, bankers, chamber officers, and others on the significance and benefits of having opportunity zones within each municipality.)

– Congratulated Morgan City and Berwick being declared Development Ready Communities by the Louisiana Economic Development office! (The preparation work for the ULI visit rendered each community this designation.)

– Reached out to university partners, research entities, and others to advance resiliency recommendations made by the ULI panel.

– Joined the Council Exchange Board of Trade to explore partnerships that advance workforce development using an Opportunity Fund.

– Hosted a working meeting on enhancing the visitor experience of the Mr. Charlie (The master plan for the Mr. Charlie was updated and the board of directors expanded its membership.)

– Recognized representation on the Ochsner St. Mary Advisory Board for Monica Mancuso of St. Mary Excel. Her role is to share community health care needs with the new hospital management group. St. Mary Excel has previously noted a need for aquatherapy in community health offerings.

– Continued support for the parish economic director and chamber of commerce in launching a business survey that will be used in business retention efforts.

– Adopted a plan to revisit ULI recommendations, conduct a second Quality of Life Survey, and offer additional learning sessions to advance community planning.