St. Mary Excel reports on fourth quarter progress

St. Mary Excel, the group that commissioned the September 2018 Urban Land Institute of development opportunities in Berwick and Morgan City, issued this report for the fourth quarter of 2019.

St. Mary Excel, a 501 c (6) organization, advances economic diversification for educational and cultural improvement. The group works across political subdivisions and the tenure of elected officials for project growth.

St. Mary Excel, supported by municipal, parish, and private funds, received technical assistance from the Urban Land Institute (ULI). ULI panelists made recommendations for solving complex development, management, and revitalization issues.

St. Mary Excel reports progress on ULI panel recommendations to the public.

During the Quarter 4 of 2019, St. Mary Excel held one meeting with area officials (Nov. 15) and then met in working groups.

St. Mary Excel:

–Assisted in drafting a second timeline to seek eligible entities to develop a Restaurant on the Lake End Parkway.

–Assisted the Chamber and Economic Development Offices with the electronic release of a business and industry survey.

–Commended the town of Berwick and City of Morgan City as Louisiana Development Ready Communities by the Louisiana Economic Development Office.

–Continued encouragement of Morgan City and Berwick officials to follow-up on recommendations from the Steve Villavaso training for planning commissions. (Morgan City Planning Commission seeks direction from the Council for Future Land Use and Development plan adoption of acceptable sections of the plan.)

–Followed bike trail master plan development by the Morgan City mayor and Council. Trail replacement work has been completed on the trail section between Fig Street and Hickory street.

–Await a response from the state on trail grants for the city of Morgan City written in cooperation from the Cajun Coast Visitor and Convention Bureau, St. Mary Levee District, and St. Mary Gravity District No. 2.

–Recognized that the city of Morgan City and town of Berwick are limited in La. 182 bridge-opening for family biking and hiking during bridge painting and maintenance. Encouraged biking within neighborhoods and community while bridge maintenance takes place.

–Recognized the Orphan Train exhibit housed and highlighted at the Brown House Museum in Berwick.

–Continued support to upgrade signage for neighborhood recognition and in municipal and parish entryways.

–Recognized the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau for placement of entry signs into the Parish.

–Continued to encourage facility and financial strategic school system planning.

–Hosted municipal and parish personnel on Oct. 8 to electronically highlight through the state’s website, the available buildings and sites for investment. Incentives for each property are then listed.

–Attended an Acadiana Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 11 to explore the Opportunity Zone Fest to be held on April 22 in Lafayette to open Festival International. A summary of the meeting was provided for local officials.

–Continued to engage in conversation with the Council Exchange Board of Trade to explore partnerships that advance workforce development using an Opportunity Fund.

–Shared new opportunities available through the SLCC – Young Memorial Campus. Students can earn an associate degree that transfers to a 4-year university. Prospective students are encouraged to check out the website https://www.solacc.edu/academics/programs-offered/information-technology... SLCC will offer of concentration of classes beginning in January 2020 in Industrial Marine electronics and Commercial Diving.

–Applauded the port’s number of dredges working in the area to restore the congressionally authorized river depth.

–Facilitated a virtual public forum (live streamed by KWBJ-22 on FB) on Nov. 19 to facilitate public officials sharing community progress with viewers.

–Attended the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release of the South Central Coastal LA Flood Risk Management Study. St. Mary Excel plans to comment on the “Tentatively Selected Plan” as it relates to ULI recommendation to complete the ringed levee around Morgan City.

The Tentatively Selected Plan did not make the ring completion its top priority but rather encouraged voluntary building elevations.

–Submitted four proposals to advance the building of an Atchafalaya Resilience Lab and Interpretive Center.

–Hosted Nicholls teachers and administrators to share resources and initiatives to advance innovation in a diversified economy centered on the river.

Anthony Baham, dean of Maritime and Continuing Education at South Louisiana Community College – Young Memorial Campus, hosted the educators for a tour of the maritime facility.

–Continued to hear how the Mr. Charlie Board of Directors is mapping a plan to enhance the visitor experience.

–Continued to communicate the need for aquatherapy in community health offerings.

–Opened a Twitter account https://twitter.com

Sharing tweets is helpful.

–Planned for conducting a 2019/January2020 Quality of Life Survey (tourism, recreation, education, safety, housing, etc.) to chart community advancement from the 2017 survey.

Because most of Morgan City and nearly all of Berwick are found within an Opportunity Zone, this map is provided as businesses and industries may benefit from exploring how OZ location impacts their company.