St. Mary deputies make eight drug arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies made eight arrests on drug charges over the long holiday period, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

St. Mary

—Ben Patrick Louviere, 42, Franklin, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (attempted), possession of Schedule IV and V drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louviere was also arrested on a Franklin Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated. Bail was set at $25,000.

—April Adams Pontiff, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of heroin.

No bail has been set.

—Cesar Edmundo Loredo, 18, Patterson, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Loredo was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Brandon Garcia, 20, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Garcia was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Alan Garcia, 19, Amelia, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Garcia was released on a summons to appear March 30.

—Kacy Lynn Sons, 35, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper display of license plate, no driver’s license on person, possession of Schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Jason James Ashley, 32, Franklin, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II drugs. Ashley was released on a $5,000 bond.

—Matthew Jordan Garces, 30, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I and II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

No bail has been set.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Margaret Marie Bergeron, 33, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation. Bail was set at $3,000.

—Frank Clyde Small Jr., 40, Franklin, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

Small was released on a $4,000 bond.

—Donald Navy Jr., 31, Franklin, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer. Navy was released on a $2,500 bond.

Morgan City

Morgan City City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Richard Matthew Giroir Jr., 61, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for contempt of court (two counts of failure to pay fine).

Officers were called to a Duke Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Giroir. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Alysha M. Carlton, 31, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and Subutex, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone).

Officers were called to a Gen. Patton Street address for a complaint of individual trespassing. During the investigation, Carlton was found in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, Subutex and drug paraphernalia.

She was placed under arrest and additionally charged for being in a posted drug-free zone. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jimmy Bonvillian, 54, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday on charges of battery on a dating partner and disturbing the peace and on a warrant for disturbing the peace (fighting).

Officers were called to an Egle Street address for a disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned Bonvillian was involved in the disturbance and committed a battery on his dating partner. A computer check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Zachariah Joy, 51, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Saturday on charges of no motor vehicle inspection sticker and driving while intoxicated (second offense).

An officer observed a traffic violation on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Joy. The officer observed he was in an intoxicated condition.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, he submitted to an Intoxilyzer test and submitted a breath sample of .366g% B.A.C.

He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Devin Matthew Parvino, 31, Onstead Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated (second offense).

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Third Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Parvino.

The officer observed he was in an intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department Intoxilyzer test. He submitted a breath sample of .271g% B.A.C. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking in incarceration.

—Aaron James Smith, 44, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to the area of Federal Avenue and Levee Road for a domestic disturbance. They came into contact with Smith.

Officers learned Smith had committed a battery on the victim. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Johnathon Matthew Priestley, 27, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace (intoxicated), criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer, and on a warrant for nine counts of failure to pay fine, six counts of contempt of court and probation violation.

Officers were called to an address on Railroad Avenue for an intoxicated individual. They came into contact with Priestley.

During the investigation, he became aggressive and struck the officer. During the arrest, he resisted the officer and damaged police equipment.

Officers able to handcuffed Priestley and transported him to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kern A. Stephens, 59, Eighth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were called to Eighth Street for a disturbance. They learned Stephens committed a battery on the victim. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Randy Lee Hatcher, 42, Avant Road, West. Monroe, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to an address on La. A 70 to remove an individual from the address. They learned Hatcher was refusing to leave the address and threatened a victim with a knife.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Franklin

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Sybil LeBoeuf, 64, Canal Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday on the charge of simple assault. LeBoeuf was booked, processed and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Terry Curry, 66, Canal Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday on the charge of simple battery. Curry was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

—Patricia Orona, 34, Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Thursday on the charge of taking contraband into penal institution.

Orona was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Jamie Rivera, 36, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Friday on a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charges of no lights and suspended driver’s license.

Rivera was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Anthony Wells, 70, Antigo Alley, Franklin, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a warrant dated June 22, 2020, for theft. Wells was booked, processed and held on a $1,500 bond.

—Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler Street, Franklin, as arrested at 3:07 p.m. Sunday on warrants for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charges of simple battery, remaining where forbidden, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

Roberson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Assumption

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Kevin J. Bourg Jr., 28, La. 308, Belle Rose, was arrested Saturday on charges of speeding, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana (second offense), illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no driver’s license (second offense), battery on a police officer and obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 1 and La. 999 commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

At the time of the stop, the deputy noted an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

During the interview process, the driver, identified as Bourg acknowledged the presence of marijuana in the vehicle. The suspect also acknowledged to being a convicted felon.

During a search of the vehicle, a quantity of marijuana and a handgun were seized.

As a result of this incident, Bourg. was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention pending a bond hearing.

—Cohner Christopher Gray, 21, La. 998, Belle Rose, was arrested Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace, simple assault, resisting an officer and obscenity.

Deputies were dispatched to an area in reference to a dispute amongst neighbors.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Gray, but he was non-compliant for a period of time.

At some point, Gray exited the residence he had been in and subsequent to the completion of the investigation, Gray was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

–Jonathan Patrick Carter, 22, Willowdale Drive, Gray, was arrested Tuesday on a failure to appear count connected to a June 14, 2018, arrest related to a May 13, 2018, shooting near Labadieville.

As a result of that incident, someone later identified as Carter was accused of firing multiple shots at two apartments near Labadieville.

Carter was arrested at the time but a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to appear on April 2, 2019.

On Tuesday, Carter was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of failure to appear for motions on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Bond was set at $5000.

A detainer was issued for Carter by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a probation violation.