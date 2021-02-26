St. Mary deputies make arrests in two drug cases

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

On Wednesday, the same day the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office played a lead role in two first-degree murder arrests (see Page 1), deputies and the Narcotics Section made two drug-related arrests.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:

—George Favors, 53, Patterson, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on a warrant for possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest or officer, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.

No bail has been set.

—James Clint Brown, 38, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, open container, driving under suspension and brake lights required.

Brown was released on a summons to appear May 2.

—Keith Dewayne Robinson, 41, Centerville, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license was suspended/revoked/canceled and improper display of lights. Robinson was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Latoya Pharr, 33, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Pharr was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Wednesday.

—Wayne Michael Escort, 32, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated burglary; a Patterson Police Department warrant for home invasion; a warrant for failure to appear for trial in the 16th Judicial District on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile; and a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear for trial on charges simple assault, resisting an officer, remaining where forbidden, driver must be licensed, and criminal trespassing. He was also booked on a charge of resisting an officer.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were attempting to locate Escort on a warrant for aggravated burglary, which stemmed from a recent investigation into a business burglary.

Escort also had warrants from the Patterson Police Department, the 16th JDC, and City Court of Morgan City. Escort was located in the area of Onstead Street in Morgan City and attempted to run from officers.

Officers were able to locate Escort a few blocks from the area and place him under arrest.

—Phi Duval, 36, Belanger Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fines for disturbing the peace and contempt of court.

—Kylah Weeden, 27, Grove Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear for trial on charges of contempt of court, failure to use turn signal, driving under suspension and failure to return a leased movable.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Juvenile female, 15, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery.

At 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Berwick High School in reference to a report of a battery that occurred. Through investigation, officers learned that a 15-year-old committed a battery on another student at the school.

The girl was placed under arrest and booked at the Berwick Police Department. She was then released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Kenneth W. Rollins 31, Diane Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—At 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a business on La. 182 regarding a complaint of drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrived and located the vehicle, in which the driver gave consent for it to be searched.

During the search, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Rollins was a passenger in the vehicle, and he admitted that the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to him. Rollins was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. He was released after posting a bond of $3,500.

—Dean Beranek, 35, Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

At 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Burchfield Lane in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and identified Beranek as the person causing the disturbance.

At the completion of the investigation, Beranek was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Berwick Jail and released after posting a $201cash bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Shauntel Nicole Hartdegen, 37, Lake Palourde Road, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a complaint in Bayou L’Ourse relating to a previously reported stolen dirt bike.

When deputies spoke to the complainant, he reported that he had located the stolen dirt bike on Elaine Street and the bike had been painted.

Deputies went to where the dirt bike was and determined that the bike was indeed the same one that had been reported stolen.

While at the location, Hartdegen was interviewed and it was determined that she was in possession of the stolen dirt bike.

Hartdegen was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Kasey A. Carter, 32, Virginia Street, Belle Rose, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of simple criminal damage to property.

The arrest arose from a July 6 incident at a business on La. 70 east.

On that date, deputies responded to a reported fight at a Virginia Street address.

Deputies made contact with the parties associated with the complaint, one of whom was identified as Carter.

Deputies learned through investigation that a female and a male acquaintance were leaving a retail outlet when Carter allegedly kicked the woman’s vehicle causing damages estimated at $1,500. The female then drove to the Virginia Street address, where a fight occurred involving Carter and the male subject.

It is alleged that Carter went into the victim’s vehicle and kicked and smashed the touch screen stereo system causing an additional $500 in damages.

Carter fled the area resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Carter was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $3,589.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Michael Grebinger, 22. Lawrence Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

—Curt Johnson, 60, Cypress Island Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Gerald Johnson, 33, Partigaid Wood, Baker, was arrested Wednesday on a hold for the Bureau of Prisons.

—Emick Price, 62, Railroad, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday by the St. Martinville Police Department on a charge of domestic abuse battery (strangulation) and on warrants for failure to appear.

—Floyd Richardson, 30, Hopkins Drive, Gasper, Texas, was arrested Wednesday on a hold for the Bureau of Prisons.