St. Mary child feeding program underway

Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:58am

St. Mary public schools launched its feeding program Monday for parish young people 18 and under Monday at the junior highs in Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin and at Raintree Elementary in Baldwin. The program offers each child a breakfast-and-lunch package, delivered at curbside, 10:30 a.m-noon each weekday. At Morgan City Junior High, J.S. Aucoin Principal Shantell Toups, left, M.E. Norman Principal Shannon Hoffpauir, in purple shirt, and Wyandotte Principal Tammilee Kelly hand out meals in the photo above.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

