St. Mary CAA sets commodity distribution

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 10:29am
Staff Report

Almetra J. Franklin, CEO of St. Mary Community Action Agency, announced that the St. Mary Community Action Agency and the Food for Families Program will distribute commodities Friday at Berwick Civic Complex, 300 Pattie Drive, from 7-10 a.m., Amelia Recreational Center, 2109 Duhon Blvd., from 8:30 a.m.-noon and St. Mary CAA Office Building, 1407 Barrow St., in Franklin, from 7:45 a.m.-noon.
Everyone must be certified to receive a food box. Distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Anyone receiving food boxes at Sager Brown should not apply for this program.
If participants are unable to pick up their food boxes, they may send an authorized representative in their place.
For more information contact the St. Mary CAA office at 337-828-5703.

