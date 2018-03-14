St. Mary CAA membership event is April 27

The board and staff of St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc. invite the St. Mary Parish community and surrounding areas to the agency’s 51st annual membership committee meeting. This event will be 6-9 p.m. April 27 at the Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel in Charenton.

St. Mary CAA serves St. Mary and Vermilion parishes’ low-income children, the elderly and families. The agency currently employs 250 people and provides over 6,200 services in many program areas including: housing, economic development, early child care, transportation and free tax preparation.

Table sponsorships, which cost $350, are currently available. Individuals, organizations and businesses wanting to purchase ads for the agency’s souvenir booklet, still have time. Tickets for this event cost $30.00 for general admission and $25.00 for all seniors. Tickets are available until the day of the event. For ticket information, please contact Summers Jones at 337-828-5703.

For all other information regarding the event, including table sponsorships, call Jeffery Beverly or Andrea Broussard at 337-828-5703.