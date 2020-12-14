St. Mary CAA Adopt A Family drive-through set for Tuesday

For nearly 50 years, Rosa Johnson, a longtime resident of Franklin, served as nutrition coordinator for St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start Program.

Johnson, affectionately known as “Miss Rose or Mama Rosa,” took great pride and joy in ensuring Head Start children received nutritious meals. She joyfully embraced the little ones as they ran to hug her. Though Mrs. Johnson died in October, her legacy remains etched in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and every little Head Start child who was embraced by her loving arms and smiling face.

In recognition of Rosa Johnson’s advocacy for children and families, the Johnson family recently donated $1,000 to St. Mary CAA to support the agency’s annual Adopt a Family Program. The grand gesture allows the agency to purchase bicycles for sixteen additional families. “We pray this donation will help to alleviate some of the stressors associated with the holiday season,” the family said..

Once a year, St. Mary CAA sponsors an Adopt A Family program to support the underprivileged families in the agency’s service areas. “Our objective is to spread good cheer and friendship through giving and sharing in hopes of providing a Merry Christmas through the blessings of love, gifts, and togetherness,” said CEO Almetra J. Franklin. St. Mary Parish’s program begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Peter Pan Head Start Center in Franklin. The Vermilion Parish program is Wednesday at Precious Moments Head Start Center in Abbeville.

This year’s program is a little different due to COVID-19 regulations. In the first-ever drive-through Adopt a Family event, sponsors and staff will hand out gifts and food to 34 families as they drive through. This time of the year is a time to reflect and be thankful for the people in our lives, the things we have survived and accomplished. The holidays are also a time to be grateful for little blessings such as precious life itself.

This year marks St. Mary CAA’s 22nd Annual Adopt a Family program to assist Head Start and homeless families with unusual circumstances. The agency is grateful for monetary and food donations. “These generous donations are what carry this program and make it more impressive each year,” Franklin said. “It is also a particular time to think about others who may not have as much as we do.” Please be reminded of how important a role you play in making this program special for our Head Start Families.

For more information or questions, contact Summers Jones or Hannah Butaud at 337-828-5703.