St. Mary adds its support to Trump, Biden in Saturday primary

About 18% of St. Mary voters added their votes Saturday to the races for major party presidential nominations and elected a couple of state Democratic officials.

Ninety-eight percent of St. Mary Republicans voted to give incumbent President Donald J. Trump the Republican presidential nomination. Trump received 1,796 of 1,834 Republican votes. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld got 13 votes, and Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, a Florida businessman who had run a failed campaign for Florida Senate Democratic nomination, received 10 votes.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden got 80% of the vote from St. Mary Democrats. Biden got 2,065 of the 2,471 Democratic votes cast in St. Mary, In a field of 14 candidates, most of whom had long since withdrawn from the nomination race, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the only other candidate who got more than 1% of the vote. Sanders got 102 votes, or 4%.

In the race for Democratic State Central Committee from state House District 50, Alfreida B. Edwards got 1,687 votes to 249 for Leslie R. Kiyanfar. In House District 51, Howard Castay got 187 votes to 63 for Clarence Williams.

The election was a rarity for Louisiana voters in recent decades, a closed primary in which only Republicans could vote in the Republican primary and only Democrats could vote in the Democratic primary.

Statewide, Trump got 96% of Republican votes, and Biden received 80% on the Democratic side.

Here are the St. Mary results in the presidential primaries:

DEMOCRATS

74 Michael Bennet (DEM) 3%

2,065 Joseph R. Biden (DEM) 84%

33 Michael R. Bloomberg (DEM) 1%

18 Steve Burke (DEM) 1%

25 "Pete" Buttigieg (DEM) 1%

19 John K. Delaney (DEM) 1%

9 Tulsi Gabbard (DEM) 0%

25 Amy Klobuchar (DEM) 1%

6 Deval Patrick (DEM) 0%

102 Bernard "Bernie" Sanders (DEM) 4%

9 "Tom" Steyer (DEM) 0%

37 Elizabeth Warren (DEM) 1%

13 "Robby" Wells (DEM) 1%

36 Andrew Yang (DEM) 1%

Total: 2,471

Unofficial Turnout: 18.1%

REPUBLICANS

10 Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (REP) 1%

8 "Bob" Ely (REP) 0%

7 Matthew John Matern (REP) 0%

1,796 Donald J. Trump (REP) 98%

13 Bill Weld (REP) 1%

Total: 1,834

Unofficial Turnout: 18.7%