St. Martin people eligible for Hurricane Delta aid

The federal government has approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request for Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance for people in five additional Louisiana parishes affected by Hurricane Delta, including Beauregard, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes. This brings the total number of parishes approved for aid to 10.

Both homeowners and renters may now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Delta.

“Including these additional parishes is critical to the recovery of our people in Southwest Louisiana who are working hard to pick up the pieces from Delta’s damage and restore their lives. I appreciate the continued support of and partnership with our federal partners as we respond to a very active hurricane season for our state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Delta was the second blow to areas that were already recovering from Hurricane Laura, which makes this help even more necessary. It is important that everyone who is eligible to register for this assistance do so as soon as possible as the deadline will be here before we know it, December 16. FEMA has already registered thousands and paid out more than $7 million to survivors of Delta, $6 million for housing assistance and $1 million for other needs assistance.”

Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Louisiana’s coast Oct. 9, approximately six weeks after Hurricane Laura touched down and just 13 miles from where Laura hit. Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration was approved Oct. 14. In his request, the Governor requested Individual Assistance, which is for people who suffered damage in the storm.

To be eligible for federal disaster aid, storm damage and losses from the hurricane and flooding must have occurred as a result of Delta from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020. The deadline to register is Dec. 16,.

FEMA has approved a total of 10 parishes for IA. Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes were previously included in the federal declaration to assist homeowners and renters.

If you have already registered with FEMA for Hurricane Laura, you must register again to qualify for help after Delta. When there are two or more disasters declared for the same designated area, FEMA works to ensure applicants receive all eligible help while preventing duplication of federal benefits.

You may register with FEMA by:

-- Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

--Downloading the FEMA app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app;

-- Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week; or by

--Visiting any drive-through Disaster Recovery Center in the state. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline or visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.