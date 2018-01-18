St. Martin Parish schools to stay closed Friday

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 5:01pm zachary fitzgerald

St. Martin Parish public schools, including Stephensville Elementary, will stay closed Friday due to broken water lines at various schools and low water pressure, Superintendent Lottie Beebe said in an email.

Students, teachers, instructional aides, school secretaries, food services employees and bus operators/attendants will not report to school Friday, Beebe said.

Central office staff consisting of clerical and supervisory employees, all principals and assistant principals, all custodians and maintenance personnel will report to work Friday to ensure the schools are operable Monday, she said.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018