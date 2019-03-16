St. Joseph Altar

Sat, 03/16/2019 - 12:12pm

Top photo: On Saturday Marie Dinger and Gladys Henry look at a cellphone picture of the St. Joseph Altar at St. Joseph Hall near Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. The altar contains a variety of cakes, cookies and other treats. The tradition goes back to Sicily, where poor farmers were nearly starved by a drought. The tradition says they prayed to God and asked St. Joseph -- San Giuseppe in Italian -- to intercede. They were blessed with rain and, keeping their promise to God, set out a special feast to remember the blessing. St. Joseph's feast day is Tuesday.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

