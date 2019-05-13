he historic Shannon Hardware building in downtown Morgan City received a Main Street Restoration grant last year. The available grants range from $2,500 to $10,000.

Sprucing up downtown: Restoration grant applications solicited

Mon, 05/13/2019 - 10:18am

Morgan City Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial buildings or business owners. The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects. To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from: Beth Price, Main Street Director, City of Morgan City, 985-380-4639, b.price@cityofmc.com

