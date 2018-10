Cameron Aucoin of Julia B. Maitland Elementary gets a high five from Mackenzie Artia, a helper from West St. Mary High, at Friday's St. Mary Parish Special Olympics bowling competition at Charlie's Lanes in Morgan City. The event drew 145 competitors with special educational needs. The top three finishers will go on to the Acadiana South Area Meet on Nov. 16 in Lafayette, and maybe to the state event in Baton Rouge.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker