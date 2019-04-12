Special offer for 2019-20 concert season

People who sign up for the Morgan City Live”s 2019-20 concert season will be admitted Tuesday’s season finale concert with The Abrams.

The season ticket price for adults is $45, and for stu-dents K-12 $10. Patron plans are also available.

The Abrams concert is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

President Floyd Cloutier announced the 2019-20 lineup of six concerts:

— Dan Miller’s Cowboy Review

— Maxwell Quartet

— Celtic Angels

—Shades of Buble’

—Sons of Serendip

—Broadway Bound-3 Red-neck Tenors

For more information please call 985-385-2307, see www.morgancitylive.com or Community Concert Association of Morgan City, Inc., on Facebook.

Marlene Hendrix Memorial Music scholarships will be awarded Tuesday concert to two graduating seniors who will major in music.