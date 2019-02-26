S&P Festival wins two awards

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 11:10am

Submitted Photo
The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival won two awards at the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Convention Feb. 21-24 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. The festival won Best Pin and Best Brochure for events with attendance greater than 50,000. Festival officials thanked Katie Case for the brochure design and Tony Bernard for the pin design. Shown from left are festival board President Bobby Dufrene, board member Nathalie Weber, Queen Caylee Deshotel, Executive Director Darby Ratcliff and Vice President Ryan Ya ger.

