Sons of Serendip next up on concert calendar

Sons of Serendip, a vocal-instrumental quartet and “America’s Got Talent” semifinalists, will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The performance is the next in this season’s Morgan City Live Concert Association series.

Season subscriptions for the remaining two performances are available for $45 for adults and $10 for students K-12.

Single concert tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets, subscription or single concert, are available online at www.morgancitylive.com or at the door.

Most recently seen as finalists on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent,” Sons of Serendip is an extraordinary quartet featuring harp, piano, cello and vocals, according to promotional material from Live On Stage.

“Their ethereal and emotionally stirring orchestral acoustic interpretations of pop music, arranged with unique instrumentals, captured the hearts of fans and judges alike,” Live On Stage said.

Morgan City Live Community Concert Association of Morgan City Inc., formed in 1947, continues to bring world-class entertainment to the tri-city area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson, as well as the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes.