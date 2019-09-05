Sons of the Revolution

Submitted Photo

Three members were inducted recently into the Sons of the American Revolution in Thibodaux. Membership in the organization is open to anyone who can trace and document lineage to an ancestor who supported the American cause for independence. Anyone interested in joining the local group in the Houma-Thibodaux-Morgan City area should contact David Solar at solardavid@yahoo.com. Shown from left are Bradley Hayes, president of the Louisiana Society of Sons of the American Revolution; inductees Michael Ortiz, Eugene Dalton and Dr. Carroll Falcon; David Solar of Berwick, a member of the state Board of Directors; and Registrar Cliff Normand.