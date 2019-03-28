Songwriters festival underway

Thu, 03/28/2019 - 8:57am

Morgan Moss, 10, sings while singer-songwriter Brook Faulk listens Wednesday evening during the Swampin’ Party/Fais Do Do at Lake End Park in Morgan City. Moss aspires to be a songwriter and play guitar. The event was part of the Songs on the Bayou - Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival and Bayou Music City Summit. The festival continues through Sunday and features performances by songwriters at venues throughout the Tri-City area and a conference. For more info, visit songsonthebayou.com. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

