Some Bayou Vista customers may not have water Monday night, Tuesday morning

Mon, 11/09/2020 - 5:59pm

From a Water and Sewer District No. 2 Facebook post:

This evening between the hours of 9:00PM & 9:30 PM, contractors will tie in the new water lines in the area of Arlington St. If you are located in this area you can expect water loss into the early morning.
This will affect Arlington St, Vista Village Ln, Hotard Ln, Anthony St, Patty Ln, and Fairview St. There is a possibility of other streets being affected that are in close range of this particular are

