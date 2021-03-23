Sleeves Up COVID vaccination event Saturday at Siracusaville Rec Center

A Sleeves Up COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Siracusaville Recreation Center.

The vaccinations are free, but advance registration is required.

Almost anyone age 18 or older can now be vaccinated in Louisiana, based on the latest eligibility from the Department of Health.

You can register at https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=XJLPNCNYLP

Or you can call 1-800-228-9409 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The event is a service of the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Office of Public Health's Region 3.

Another Sleeves Up event will be noon-7 p.m. Thursday at the Edgard Council on Aging Senior Center, 3445 La. 18. The same registration information applies.