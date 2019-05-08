Six St. Mary groups will be part of Day of Giving

South Louisiana Giving Day began Thursday at midnight and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for 104 nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools who serve Acadiana. Six organizations from St. Mary Parish are participating in the giving day event.

They are The Brown House-Berwick’s Heritage Museum, Chez Hope, the St. Mary Chapter of the Louisiana Landmarks Society, Claire House for Women and Children, St. Mary Outreach, and MC Cultural History Museum.

St. Mary Chapter of the Louisiana Landmarks Society received $1,000 matching donation sponsored by the Craig and Janine Thomson Family Fund. Also, St. Mary Outreach has a $1,000 matching donation from an anonymous benefactor. Every dollar raised will help these organizations double their donations and secure the matching gift.

Using a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, anyone can make a donation to support these organizations by visiting www.solagivingday.org.

South Louisiana Giving Day is an event of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. CFA is a tax-exempt, donor-centric, entrepreneurial foundation whose core purpose is building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. Learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.