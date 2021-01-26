Article Image Alt Text

Siracusaville Rec Center director arrested on malfeasance charge

Tue, 01/26/2021 - 4:16pm

Leroy Trim, the director for Recreation District No. 2 and the Siracusaville Recreation Center, was arrested Tuesday by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on a malfeasance in office charge.

Trim, 76, was booked in the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center just after noon Tuesday. He was released on a $3,000 bond at 4 p.m., according to Sheriff's Office records.

Sheriff's Office spokesman David Spencer said Tuesday afternoon that he was gathering information about the charges against Trim.

Trim also serves on St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer District No. 1. It's not clear which of Trim's public posts is connected to the malfeasance charge.

In Louisiana, malfeasance in office occurs when a public official or public employee fails to perform a lawfully required duty or performs a duty in an unlawful manner.

Malfeasance is a felony charge that carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

