Signs celebrate Morgan City neighborhoods

A second subdivision marker in Morgan City was installed recently on behalf of St. Mary Excel, a local economic diversification group that is using the project to lift pride and upkeep in neighborhoods.

The sign at Cypress Gardens joins one already in place at Marquis Manor.

The use of these signs was a recommendation of the Urban Land Institute in its visit to Morgan City and Berwick.

Cypress Gardens resident Erin Shirley designed both vinyl signs.

Other subdivisions are encouraged to get on board with the project.

“It is up to each neighborhood to kind of take charge of their own sign,” St. Mary Excel’s Laura Dozar said, explaining each neighborhood raises its own money for the sign.

Each sign, which is ordered through Elite Graphics, will be uniform.

“All the signs will be the same shape, and they’ll have one logo change and the date they (subdivision) were established,” Shirley said.

Each sign will feature either a green or blue background and the specific graphic to represent the neighborhood will be on the left side. Marquis Manor selected a magnolia, while Cypress Gardens used a cypress tree.

St. Mary Excel wants to keep the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival emblem on the right side of each sign, because it is featured on Morgan City entrance signs. By putting it on these signs, the group said it would be a common theme joining the city’s neighborhoods.

To begin the process of securing a sign, neighborhood residents should visit City Hall to get the necessary paperwork that will be sent to residents in their subdivision.

“We think Auburn (Subdivision) might be up next trying to get this going, but we do have kind of a little bit of a plan,” Dozar said. “We’re trying to push some of the neighbors that we know in the already established neighborhoods to kind of just get on board with it if they’d like.”

The hope is that residents in other neighborhoods will see the signage and in turn latch onto the idea and pursue signage in their subdivisions, Dozar said.