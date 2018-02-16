Side Street Strutters will perform her March 8

Staff Report

The Side Street Strutters will celebrate over 100 years of jazz music in a concert at 7 p.m. March 8 Morgan City Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.
Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). Tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 985-385-2307 for more information.
Audiences can expect to hear songs that inspired entire generations, lyrics that reflected a particular time in our country’s history, and melodies that played a significant role towards the development and enjoyment of American popular music. The Community Concert Association of Morgan City has announced a new partnership with the St. Mary Council on Aging, which is offering free transportation to and from concerts for senior citizens (60+) who live in St. Mary Parish! Please call at least 24 hours prior to concert to arrange.

