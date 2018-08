The Daily Review/Bill Decker

The 83rd Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival kicks off Thursday. Mitchell Brothers Carnival rides and games will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and continue through Monday at 9 p.m. under the U.S. 90 bridge in Morgan City. Pay-one-price ride bracelets will be offered 5-9 p.m. Thursday and noon-9 p.m. Monday. Bracelets are $25 each.