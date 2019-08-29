Shrimp and Petroleum Festival set to open

Staff Report

A 5:15 p.m. Thursday ribbon-cutting under the bridge in Morgan City will kick off the 84th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, the state’s oldest chartered festival.

Thursday’s opening day events also include Loyal to Local, which puts a spotlight on locally owned businesses 3-7 p.m. downtown, and the Artists Guild Unlimited Labor Day Weekend Art Show and Sale at the Everett Street Gallery.

The gallery will be open over the weekend, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

After the holiday weekend, the gallery will be open regular hours, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s show will honor the late Helene B. Allen who was a longtime member of Artists Guild Unlimited. Allen was president and vice president of AGU many times through the years. She taught children and adults to paint. Her life revolved around her family, her church, and her art. She gave of her time and her talent, and she will be dearly missed.

The Labor Day Weekend Art Show & Sale is the only fundraiser. Artists travel from different states and from all over Louisiana to enter their art in the show. In addition to fine art, there will be photography and wood carvings to view and buy.

The carnival midway will be open 5-11 p.m. Thursday with rides by Mitchell Brothers Amusement.

On Friday, the 42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Show and Sale opens 5-9 p.m. The Cajun Culinary Classic will be 5-11 p.m.

And the musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m. with Kyle Daigle, followed at 9 p.m. by the Chase Tyler Band.

Friday

—6-8:30 p.m., Kyle Daigle Band.

—9-11 p.m., Chase Tyler Band.

Saturday

—4-6 p.m., Ross Grisham Band.

—6:30-8:30 p.m., Travis Matte & the Kingpins.

—9-11 p.m., Category 6.

Sunday

—2-3:30 p.m., The Earmuffs.

—4-6 p.m., Horace Trahan & Ossun Express.

—6:30-8:30 p.m., Hip Deep.

—9-11 p.m., Souled Out.

Monday

—Noon-1 p.m., KQKI Country Showdown Winner Shannon Loupe.

—1:30-3 p.m., Powerhouse Band.

—3:30-5 p.m., Blue Eyed Soul Revue.

—5:30-7:30 p.m., South 70.