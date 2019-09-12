Shrimp and Petroleum Festival director resigns

The Board of Directors for the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Fair & Festival Association announces the resignation of Executive Director Darby Ratcliff.

Ratcliff has held the position of executive director of the festival for the last five years. The board called her an an integral part in coordinating festival events and relations.

“The board would like to send our greatest appreciation to Darby for the work that she has done over the last five years and we wish her and her family the very best in their future life endeavors,” said Festival President Bobby Dufrene.

Ratcliff has accepted a teaching position at Berwick Junior High School and her last official day with the festival was to be Friday.