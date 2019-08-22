Showing the flag
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 10:05am
Submitted Photo
Ken Hebert, VFW Post 4222 Americanism chairman, presents a new flag to Stephensville Elementary School. Shown in the photo receiving the flag for the school is Melinda Hymel.
Submitted Photo
