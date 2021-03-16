Sheriff's Office seeks information on missing teen

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises the public of a missing juvenile from Amelia, Glendy Marisol Geless.

.

**Glendy Marisol Geless, 15 years old.

**Last seen this morning (March 16, 2021) at the bus stop located at the intersection of Barrow St. and Calhoun St.

**Clothing: white collared shirt, tan school pants, black belt, blue backpack, white shoes.

**She is NOT believed to be in imminent danger at this time.

.

If you have information on the location of Glendy Marisol Geless, please contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960.