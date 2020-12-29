Article Image Alt Text
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office released these photos taken from surveillance cameras during an armed robbery Dec. 19 in Amelia.

Sheriff's Office releases photos of armed robbery suspect

Tue, 12/29/2020 - 12:44pm

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a Dec. 19 robbery in Amelia.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a deputy responded to a business in Amelia in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect entered the business and produced a small semi-automatic handgun. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspect left the business with merchandise and cash totaling over $5,000. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a disposable face mask and a backpack with gray and blue accent colors.

The public is advised that to contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 with information about this robbery, or send a tip on our website at www.stmaryso.com All calls and tips are held in confidence.

