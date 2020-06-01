Article Image Alt Text

Sheriff's Office releases name of homicide victim

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 12:54pm

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died after a Baldwin shooting over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the complaint at 12:31 a.m. Saturday. Karlnita Marks, 25, of Baldwin, had been shot and was transported to a hospital. She later died as a result of the incident.

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide, the Sheriff's Office said. "The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time"

