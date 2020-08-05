Sheriff's Office makes four arrests on drug charges

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish deputies made four arrests Monday on drug-related charges involving methamphetamines, marijuana and a prescription drug, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Timothy Wayne Collier, 21, Texas Street, Berwick, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Monday on charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No bail has been set.

—Nicole Marie Legnon, 33, Texas Street, Berwick, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail has been set.

—Jordyn McCoy, 19, Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 8:28 p.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of the controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

No bail has been set.

—Davien Burrell, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 8:28 p.m. Monday on charges of littering, improper lane use, possession of Adderall and violation of the controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

No bail has been set.

—Larry Christopher Rebardi, 61, Hunting Road, Franklin, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Rebardi was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Keondrell Deon Jude Lee, 20, Carolyn Rose Drive, Breaux Bridge, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Monday on charges of cruelty to a juvenile/non-violent and criminal abandonment. No bail was set.

—Armand Joseph Thomas, 22, Martin Luther King, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Clement Joseph Mire, 38, Vine Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of burglary tools and as a fugitive.

Investigators with the Morgan City Detective Division located Mire at an address on La. 182 on an active warrant for the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mire was found to be in possession of suspected burglary tools. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Divone Jared Davis, 29, La. 308, Paincourtville, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Monday on charges of turning movements and signals required, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and obstruction of justice-tampering with evidence.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue.

The driver was identified as Davis. During the traffic stop, Davis was located in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He attempted to destroy the suspected methamphetamine during the traffic stop. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Davey W. Gober, 62, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of second-degree battery.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a complaint of a battery. Upon the officer’s arrival, they learned Gober committed a battery on a victim, requiring medical treatment. Gober was located on scene and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Eugene T. Nelson Jr., 27, Grant Loop, Paincourtville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession of MDMA (ecstacy).

Deputies observed a vehicle on La. 1 commit a traffic violation and attempted to stop the violator.

The suspect vehicle continued on until at some point striking a highway sign.

As the vehicle stopped, the driver, identified as Verner Jerome Bradford, 24, La. 308, Belle Rose, fled on foot.

Deputies detained the passenger identified as Nelson and conducted a protective pat down search.

During that process, deputies seized a quantity of MDMA. Nelson was placed under arrest and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

During a search of Bradford’s vehicle, a quantity of marijuana and a stolen firearm was seized.

Deputies have secured warrants of arrest charging Bradford with charges of possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Deputies are seeking to arrest Bradford.

—Gary Lee Thomas Jr. was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of cocaine, driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and no license plate late.

Shortly after midnight, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a southbound vehicle on La. 1 near Napoleonville commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the violator.

The deputy was able to identify the driver Thomas, Jr. and conducted an interview. During the interview process, deputies noted actions consistent with illegal drug activity and requested consent to search the vehicle. Thomas granted permission to search. During that process, a quantity of cocaine was recovered along with an amount of U.S. currency.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Clifford Johnson III, 23, Bowie Street, White Castle, was arrested Friday on charges of obstruction of justice and first-offense possession of marijuana.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 1 near Napoleonville and initiated a stop of the violator.

Deputies interviewed the driver which led to an interview of the passenger, now identified as Johnson.

During the investigative process, deputies were able to establish that Johnson had dumped suspected marijuana as deputies attempted the stop and also during that stop. Deputies did recover some of the suspected marijuana.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.