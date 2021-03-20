Sheriff's Office looking for runaway juvenile

From the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Blaise Smith is advising the public to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

.

Zachary Mendoza, 16, from Jeanerette, left his guardian's home in Jeanerette sometime last night, March 20, 2021. He is not believed to be in imminent danger.

.

He is possibly wearing a school uniform with a black jacket and a camouflage backpack.

.

If you have any information on the location of Zachary Mendoza, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.