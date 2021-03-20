Article Image Alt Text

Sheriff's Office looking for runaway juvenile

Sat, 03/20/2021 - 1:58pm

From the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Blaise Smith is advising the public to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.
Zachary Mendoza, 16, from Jeanerette, left his guardian's home in Jeanerette sometime last night, March 20, 2021. He is not believed to be in imminent danger.
He is possibly wearing a school uniform with a black jacket and a camouflage backpack.
If you have any information on the location of Zachary Mendoza, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

