Sheriff's Office K9, Narcotics sections make drug arrests

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 Section and the Narcotics Section stayed busy last week with a series of drug arrests.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Christina Allison Breaux, 27, Olive Street, Patterson, was arrested by the K9 Section at 10:49 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, brake lights required, driver must be licensed and possession of drug paraphernalia

A K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and made contact with the driver, Breaux. During the investigation, the deputy deployed K9 Duko to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle and he showed an odor response. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.

Breaux was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—David Robertson, 22, Rod Lane, Baldwin, was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 7 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane use, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds and obstruction of justice.

—Dwonyell Charles, 21, Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7 p.m. Thursday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds and obstruction of justice.

—Dazjhalun Charles, 23, Wilfred Street, Franklin was arrested by the Narcotics Section at 7 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds and obstruction of justice

Detectives with the SMPSO Narcotics Section were traveling south on Big Four Corners Road when they observed a vehicle cross the centerline of the roadway and continue to travel down the centerline for a short period of time.

The detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up and continued to travel at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck two signs before it merged onto U.S. 90 and continued to travel at a high rate of speed. The detectives observed a large bag being thrown from the vehicle, which was later recovered by a detective.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop and the detectives made contact with the driver, Robertson, and two passengers, Dwonyell Charles a Dazjhalun Charles. Through the investigation, the detectives located a small amount of drugs in the vehicle as well as a firearm and a large amount of cash. The bag which was thrown from the vehicle and recovered contained 469 grams of marijuana.

Robertson, Dwonyell Charles, and Dazjhalun Charles were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. They were later released on a $15,000 bond each.

—Myles Anthony Morgan, 32, 1 Front Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

Marine Section

Smith advises that during July, the Marine Section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the following incidents:

Assistance: July 6, 11:30 a.m., Atchafalaya River Delta

On July 6, a detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Section was notified via text from the United States Coast Guard SAR of a stranded vessel at the Atchafalaya River Delta. The USCG also provided the boater’s name, cellphone number and coordinates to the location. The detective made contact with the boater, who stated he and two friends were headed to the lighthouse when their engine failed.

The detective advised the boater that the Sheriff’s Office would respond and if his situation changed before the arrival to call back.

The detective and another deputy launched SMB-2, and responded to the coordinates provided by the USCG. Upon arrival, they observed three people in the stranded vessel. A tow line was connected to the stranded vessel and it was towed back to the boat launch without incident.

Assistance: July 22, 9:18 am, Flat Lake

A detective with the SMPSO Marine Section was on regular patrol when he received a call from dispatch advising of a stranded boater in Flat Lake. Dispatch further advised that the boater advised that he ran aground in Flat Lake and was in need of assistance.

The detective contacted the boater who stated he and another fisherman were out fishing and ran aground. He further stated there were no injuries and that he needed assistance getting off the sand bar. The detective contacted supervisors, advised them of the situation, and responded in marked patrol vessel SMB-2 along with another deputy.

Upon arrival, it was determined that an Airboat was needed to assist the boater due to the shallow water conditions. The detective returned to retrieve an Airboat asset while the deputy stood by with the two fishermen. Approximately 45 minutes later the detective returned with an Airboat and was able to tow the aground vessel to deeper water without incident. The boat was able to return to the boat launch under its own power.

Assistance: July 30, 1 p.m., GA Cut at Taylor’s Point

A detective with the SMPSO Marine Section was contacted by dispatch advising of a stranded boater in GA Cut at Taylor’s Point. Dispatch further advised that the boater advised that he and his passenger ran aground were in need of assistance.

The detective contacted the boater by phone and advised him that the Sheriff’s Office would be responding and if his situation changed before the arrival to call back. The detective launched marked patrol vessel SMB-2 and responded to the area.

Upon arrival, the detective observed the stranded vessel and the two boaters seated in a bass fishing vessel. A towline was attached to the stranded vessel and it was towed off the sandbar. The boat was able to return to the boat launch under its own power.

Patrol activity

At the beginning of the month, the Marine Section deputies investigated a theft of pontoons which resulted in an arrest of a suspect and the recovery of the pontoons.

In the last week of July, the Marine Section deputies investigated the theft and arson of a camp. The camp was recovered and the investigation is on-going into the person responsible.

The Marine Section also responded to three SAR calls plus regular patrol on the waterways of St. Mary Parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported this arrest:

—Justin Anthony Michael Lacaze, 28, Fortune Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lacaze was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was booked and incarcerated.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Leon John Chenevert Jr., 40, La 996, Belle Rose, was arrested Thursday on charges of speeding, llegal window tint, driving under suspension, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

A uniformed patrol officer observed an eastbound vehicle on La. 70 East commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Chenevert

Chenevert was interviewed by the deputy and based on that contact, a K-9 was summoned to the location. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle which created a positive alert to the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and seized methamphetamine as well as assorted drug paraphernalia.

At some point during the stop, deputies believe that Chenevert attempted to conceal certain evidence.

Chenevert was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.