Article Image Alt Text

Sheriff's Office arrests three on drug-related charges

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:28am

Staff Report
Three arrests on drug-related charges were among the five made by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.
—Ty Joseph Chauvin, 22, Chauvin Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Chauvin was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.
—Jeremy Lee Housley, 38, Lacy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of for possession of drug paraphernalia. Housley was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.
—Tylan Trevon Gray, 19, Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Gray was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.
—Joshua James Folks, 42, Lacy Street, Franklin, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension and switched license plate/stolen license plate. Folks was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.
—Stephen Edward Taylor, 36, Teche Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property-simple. No bail has been set.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020