Sheriff: Warden reassigned, two deputies fired after latest jail escape

After two separate inmate escape incidents from the St. Mary Parish jail in less than two weeks, the jail's warden has been reassigned to another position with the sheriff's office, and two more sheriff's deputies have been fired. Three other deputies were fired following the first escape in early June.

As part of the comprehensive reorganization of the staff at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville, Warden Robin Landry will be transferred to another position within the sheriff's office, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Effective Tuesday, Patrol Commander Capt. Nick Rogers will be named as acting warden. Rogers has served in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for 16 years, including serving as assistant warden from 2014 to 2016., the release said

Anslum also stated that two deputies have been terminated as a result of an ongoing internal investigation involving the latest incident.The deputies were identified as Henry Estelle and Harly Dykes. An internal affairs investigation is still ongoing in this matter, said Detective Whytley Jones, sheriff's office spokeswoman.

Anslum stated in the release that he will conduct a search for a new warden and stated that "he is committed to investigate the reasons for these security lapses and institute whatever additional training, manpower assignments and policies are necessary to protect the citizens of St. Mary Parish."

At about 2 p.m. June 3, the sheriff’s office sent a news release reporting that authorities were searching for four escaped inmates from the parish jail in Centerville.

Then, around 9 p.m. Friday, a sheriff’s office news release reported the escape of another inmate. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information stating when the escapes may have occurred or how the inmates were able to escape the jail.

The inmates in the June 3 escape were William Deans, 40, Elias Todd, 24, Jamie Scarbrough, 28, and Tanner Scarbrough, 18.

The inmate in Friday’s escape was identified as Jeremy Anthony Perez, 25, of the 500 block of Lake Dauterive Road in New Iberia. Perez had been in jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, no driver’s license, careless operation and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Perez was still at-large as of Monday afternoon. Perez is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 143 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. Perez was last wearing green colored jail clothing.

Deans had been incarcerated on a charge domestic abuse by strangulation; Jamie Scarbrough on charges of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana; Tanner Scarbrough on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated number; and Todd on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, theft and criminal damage to property.

Each escaped inmate was additionally charged or faces a charge of simple escape.

Deans was located in the early morning hours of June 3 in Morgan City with the assistance of local agencies, a release said. Jamie Scarbrough and Tanner Scarbrough, were located and apprehended June 3 in Picayune, Mississippi, by the Picayune Police Department.

Four other suspects were arrested in connection with the June 3 escape and accused of helping the escaped inmates. Brooke Mcmanus, 26, of Patterson; Bernetta Pennison, 49, of Berwick; Brandon Collier, 22, of Morgan City; and William Haff, 37, of Berwick; were each arrested on a charge of assisting escape.

Todd was caught June 4 after St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that Todd had been dropped off at a home in Berwick. Deputies secured a search warrant for the home and located Todd, a news release said.

Two more suspects were accused of assisting Todd in his escape from authorities. Randy Pinkerton, 21, and Trinity Todd, 23, both of Bayou Vista, were each arrested on a charge of assisting escape. Deputies learned that Pinkerton and Trinity Todd provided transportation and a place to stay for Elias Todd, a release said.

Following the completion of an internal affairs investigation regarding the June 3 escape, three sheriff’s deputies were fired. The fired deputies were identified as Monica Murdock, Rosemary Johnson and Timothy Kiser. No criminal charges were pursued against the deputies. Authorities determined that the three deputies failed to follow proper security protocol in connection with the escape, a news release said.

The two escapes are the first ones reported at the St. Mary Parish jail since February 2014, when inmates Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks entered the ceiling of the jail, went through the roof and then made their way down an outside wall, a sheriff’s release said. The two inmates were caught by Lafayette police two days after their escape.

Horton was convicted less than six months after his escape of first-degree murder in the 2007 stabbing death and robbery of his brother, The Daily Review reported.

At the time of February 2014 escape, The Daily Review reported that the escape was the third such incident to occur at the parish jail since it opened in May 2000.