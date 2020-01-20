Sheriff: Narcotics detectives find synthetic marijuana

A traffic stop by the Patterson Truck Stop led to the arrest of a Franklin man who had synthetic marijuana in his vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Kevon Favors, 20, of U.S. 90 Frontage Road in Franklin, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana).

Narcotics detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 90 West near the Patterson Truck Stop when they made contact with a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Favors. A bag of synthetic marijuana belonging to Favors was located. He was jailed and released on a summons to appear on May 1.

Smith also advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Terri Leondranique Lee Freeman, 24, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension. Freeman was jailed and released on a summons to appear on May 1.

—Thomas Stansbury, 30, of Mars Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on two Morgan City Police Department warrants for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. He was jailed and later transferred to another agency.

—Brooke Elizabeth Henman, 30, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Thursday on an Arkansas Probation and Parole warrant for the charge of probation violation. She was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Joshua Michael Essex, 26, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 43 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Corey Mire, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and contempt of court. Officers received information that Mire was at an address on Railroad Avenue in Morgan City. Officers were able to locate Mire and place him under arrest for warrants from the 16th Judicial District Court. He was jailed.

—Catherine Picou, 25, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fees on the charge of driving while intoxicated. Picou was transported from Assumption Parish jail to the Morgan City jail on warrants for failure to appear from City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Jonathan Hump-hrey, 38, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine on the charge of possession of marijuana. Humphrey was arrested after being located at a residence by officers who knew of warrant from City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Fredrick Guzzetta, 22, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Officers came into contact with Guzzetta while investigating another complaint and learned of an outstanding warrant for his arrest from City Court of Morgan City. Guzzetta was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department jail for booking.

—Shayna Tatum, 24, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. Tatum was located on Leona Street and arrested on warrants from the 16th Judicial District Court. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Ebony K. Ogwin, 41, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Friday on a charge of first offense driving while intoxicated. She was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Catherine Nichole Picou, 25, of Ryan Street in Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday for a fugitive warrant for St. Mary Parish and for charges of driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and speeding. A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 398 west of Labadieville. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Picou. It was determined that she was driving under a suspended driver’s license and was a fugitive from St. Mary Parish. She was jailed and released to the custody of St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.