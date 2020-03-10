Sheriff: Man had drugs, gun in vehicle with kids

A man was arrested after deputies responding to a complaint at a Centerville business found him with drugs and a gun in the presence of four children, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Jason Paul Segura, 34, of La. 14, New Iberia, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Friday on a warrant for theft and on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance.

—Nicole Leigh Babin, 31, of Grand Caillou Road, Dulac, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and expired license plate.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Centerville in reference to possible narcotics use in a vehicle. The deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Segura and a female passenger, identified as Babin.

Through the investigation, dispatch advised that Segura held an active warrant for theft. The warrant stems from an incident in 2017 in which items had been taken from a camp in the Cypremort Point area. Deputies found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a gun in the vehicle which was also occupied by four children.

Babin was released on a summons to appear June 29. Segura was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Segura was later released on a $20,000 bond.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Shannon Gail Wright, 29, of Pecan Street, Patterson, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. Bail was set at $500.

—Jasmene Galliano, 30, Tom Hebert Road, Lake Charles, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. Galliano was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Wranson Jefferson, 50, Triple Oak Street, Raceland, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Saturday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jefferson was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Dwayne M. Lewis, 46, Wilcox Street, Lafayette, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. on a charge of driving under suspension. Lewis was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Armond Connor, 19, La. 83, Franklin, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction to driver’s view, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Connor was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Micheal Burden, 21, Flattown Road, Franklin, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burden was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Devante Joseph, 20, of Flattown Road, Charenton, was arrested 12:55 a.m. Saturday on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous weapons, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Tory Kentrell Jasper, 42, Tulane Street, Houma, was arrested at 11:34 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance and driving under suspension. Jasper was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Thien The Tran, 31, Mark Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and reckless operation with no accident. Tran was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Alan Granger, 35, Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Granger was released on a paid fine.

—April Lynn Aucoin, 39, Cremo Lane, Patterson, was arrested 12:29 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of clonazepam

No bail has been set.

—Tajuan Makeith Gibson Sr. La. 83, Franklin, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of general speed law, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibson was released on a paid fine.

—Quinton T. Charles, 31, rovost Road, Jeanerette, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving on roadway lined for traffic. Charles was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Tariq Jamel Perry, 20, illow Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana. Perry was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Isiah Logwood, 21, Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Logwood was released on a summons to appear June 29.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 124 to calls for service. These people were arrested:

—Gerald Cooks, 58, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Friday on a warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers contacted Cooks during a traffic stop for speeding. During the stop, a warrants check on Cooks showed an outstanding warrant from Morgan City Police Department. The warrant for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling stemmed from an incident in December. Cooks was arrested and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Shannon Brown, 37, Loire Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday on a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear to pay probation free and on a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.

Brown was transported form Lafayette Correctional Facility on warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Brown was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Demarcus Roy, 27, Mallard Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Saturday on Morgan City Court warrants for failure to appear to pay fine and failure to appear to pay fine.

While officers were investigating a complaint on Gen. Hodges Street, they came into contact with Roy who had warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Roy was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

—Juan Carlos Sierra, 30, Berwick, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a complaint of a reckless driver on La. 182. Officers located the vehicle as it was turning into a local business and contacted the driver.

While speaking with the driver, it was learned that he did not have a driver’s license. The officer also suspected that Sierra did was intoxicated. Sierra was given a field sobriety test which he did poorly on. Sierra was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given a chemical test for intoxication with the results of .196 g%. Sierra was booked into the Morgan City Police Department Jail.

—Edgar De La Rosa-Jua, 33, Glenwood Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:12 a.m.

Monday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane use and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

An officer traveling on La. 182 observed a vehicle being driven recklessly. The officer stopped the vehicle near MLK Boulevard and Allison Street. The driver refused to exit his vehicle when advised to do so. The driver finally exited the vehicle but had to be restrained. After being placed under arrest officers located a white powder suspected to be cocaine. De La Rosa-Jua was placed under arrest and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David S. Leonard reported one arrest:

—Andrew Hebert, 28, of Keller’s Lane, Cypremort Point, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Sunday on a charge of third-offense disturbing the peace. Bond was set at $216.