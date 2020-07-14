Sheriff: Gun, drugs seized after shots fired report

Staff Report

A Patterson man faces drug and gun charges after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a report of shots fired, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Kevin Latroy Darby, 29, Martin Luther King Street, Patterson, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family, and on new charges of possession of marijuana, Xanax, and heroin, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments (illegal discharge).

—Cheryl Lynn Lumpkin, 38, Cypremort Road, Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Saturday on a charge of prohibited acts.

A deputy was dispatched to an area on Verdun Lane in reference to shots being fired. On the way to the location, he observed a vehicle matching the description given in connection with the complaint.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Lumpkin, and a passenger, identified as Darby. Through the investigation, drugs and a handgun were located. Darby admitted he had discharged the weapon.

Darby and Lumpkin were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lumpkin was released on a $1,500 bond. No bail has been set for Darby.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Nathaniel Jones, 62, Cherry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. Jones was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Floiran Lopez Santos, 45, Waterworks Road, Amelia, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Sunday on a charge of improper supervision of a minor by a parent. Santos was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Anthony Wayne Bonner, 54, Homestead Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault. Bonner was released on a $1,500 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Edmond Lepar Bishop, 55, Jupiter Street, Morgan City, was arrested 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, illuminating devices required, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted at a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street The driver was identified as Bishop.

During the traffic stop, Bishop was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kylah Weeden, 27, First Street, Morgan City, was arrested 3:17 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Weeden was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Eric Anderson, 38, Terrebonne Street., Morgan City, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for cruelty to a juvenile.

Officers were called to an address on Terrebonne Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Anderson. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Nathaniel Albert Rollins, 24, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested 5:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Danyelle N. Morgan, 35, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and East Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Rollins, along with his passenger, Danyelle Morgan. Morgan City Police Department K-9 Dally was summoned to the traffic stop.

K-9 Dally showed a positive response to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During the investigation, Rollins and Morgan were found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The officer learned Rollins did not have permission from the owner to utilize the vehicle. Rollins and Morgan were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrest:

—Dean Edward Hue Jr., 21, La. 343, Maurice, was arrested Friday on two counts of cruelty to the infirm and on charges of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and sale, possession or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Belle Rose area in connection with a disturbance and made contact with the complainant. Deputies were able to determine that Hue had become enraged and physically attacked two elderly residents and caused damage to their home.

Based on evidence of damage to the interior of the residence as well as physical injuries inflicted upon two infirmed persons, deputies arrested Hue. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $15,000.

— George Paul Moresi III, 29, La. 1, Thibodaux, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcohol beverage outlet and simple criminal damage to

In the early morning hours of Saturday, deputies responded to the business and determined that an incident had occurred involving several subjects and at some point, Moresi allegedly drew a firearm. As the suspect was leaving the establishment, he struck and caused damages to a door. Moresi then left by vehicle.

A short time later, deputies stopped Moresi near Napoleonville. During the investigative process, it was determined that Moresi was in possession of a firearm and that he was a prior convicted felon.

Moresi was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.