Sheriff: Gibson man faces gun and drug charges

A Gibson man was arrested on weapon charges and on a variety y of drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday in Amelia, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Leslie Soloman, 63, Bayou Black Drive, Gibson, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Saturday by the K9 Section on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession or dealing in an unregistered or illegally transferred weapon.

A K9 deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and made contact with the driver and two passengers, one identified as Soloman. Through the investigation, K9 Duko was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff and showed a positive odor response on the vehicle.

Subsequently, drugs (cocaine, meth, crack cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, Hydrocodone, and marijuana) were located as well as drug paraphernalia. A 12-gauge Stevens sawed-off shotgun was also located. It was learned that the drugs, drug paraphernalia, and shotgun all belonged to Soloman. Soloman was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $50,000.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Michael Ray Walker, 33, Parish Road 131, Franklin, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Friday on a charge of for assault-simple and on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of general speed law, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, improper backing, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person, improper turn and failure to honor written promise to appear.

No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 14, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8 p.m. Friday as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Chad Michael Menard, 41, Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements/signals required. Menard was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Juvenile male, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Saturday on two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms. The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Dylan Matherne, 24, La. 55, Montegut, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of reckless operation with accident. Matherne was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Jami Marie Chappuis, 27, West Madison Street, Broussard, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation with accident and driving under suspension. Chappuis was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Leonard Keith Johnson, 54, Sherwood Meadow Drive, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 4:54 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Johnson was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

—Jason Glen Driskill, 49, Casa Blanca Road, Patterson, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for theft-larceny. Driskill was released on a summons to appear Nov. 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Ryan Oneal Cox, 22, Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday on a warrant for tail lamps and a charge of possession of heroin.

Officers came into contact with Cox on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brittany Morgan, 29, Saint Claire Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft under $1,000 and a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a theft complaint. They learned Brittany Morgan committed a theft valued at $23.15. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kevin Paul Tauriac Jr., 26, Zan Alley, New Iberia, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements and required signals and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Allison Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Tauriac. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Brock Elix Williams, 41, Oak Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Friday on warrants for five counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Williams in the area of Hickory Street A warrant check revealed with City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Harpreet Singh, 40. Victor II Boulevard, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace while intoxicated.

Officers were called to an La. 182 address for an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance. They came into contact with Singh. Officers observed that he was in an intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

— Carlin Lewis, 36, Narrow Street, Thibodaux, was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and felony theft.

On Aug. 24, detectives initiated an investigation of a stolen vehicle near Jefferson Street in Napoleonville.

During the investigative process, Lewis was developed as a potential suspect.

On Aug. 25, Lewis turned himself in to detectives and was later arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility and later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

—Tess Marie Bergeron, 49, Virginia Street, Belle Rose, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, expired motor vehicle inspection tag and driving under suspension.

A K-9 deputy patrolling the Plattenville area observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver identified as Bergeron.

The deputy noted the vehicle to have an expired motor vehicle inspection tag and Tess Bergeron’s license to be under suspension.

The K-9 officer made several personal observations of Bergeron consistent with illegal drug activity.

The deputy requested and was granted permission to search the vehicle. During the search, a quantity of methamphetamine was seized as well as assorted drug paraphernalia.

Bergeron was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.