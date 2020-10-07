Seven new COVID cases in St. Mary

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported at midday Wednesday for St. Mary Parish, according to the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Totals were adjusted downward in St. Martin and Assumption.

The seven cases raise St. Mary's total since the pandemic began to 1,963.

St. Martin's total was reduced by five to 1,119, and Assumption's total was reduced by one to 771. The cumulative statistics are sometimes adjusted to eliminate duplicates or to reassign cases to other parishes.

No local fatalities were reported Wednesday, so the death toll remains at 78 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--1,052 new cases were reported Wednesday, raising the pandemic total to 170,097. The OPH said the Wednesday number includes 406 backlogged cases resulting from tests performed before Sept. 16.

--9 new deaths raise the toll to 5,411.

--15 fewer COVID-positive people are in hospitals for a total of 552.

--7 more people are on ventilators for a total of 78.