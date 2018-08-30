Setting the stage for Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

Staff Report

Thursday’s the day for the kickoff of the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival.

A ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. will officially open the 83rd edition of the state’s oldest harvest festival, which will continue through Monday.

The youngest festival-goers probably will be more interested in the Mitchell Brothers carnival rides and games. The rides will be 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Ride bracelets will be available for $25. The bracelets will also be available noon-9 p.m. Monday.

The 55th Labor Day Art Show & Sale will start Thursday and continue through Saturday, Sept. 22 in the downtown Everett Street Gallery. Hours to view the exhibit during the festival are 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Festival parking is available along Front Street, Railroad Avenue and Federal Avenue. No traffic will be allowed during the festival on Greenwood Street from Front Street to Federal Avenue, Front Street between Greenwood Street and Brashear Avenue, and Second Street and Third Street from Brashear Avenue to Freret Street.

Traffic will be one-way around Lawrence Park.

No motor homes or camping trailers are allowed in or around the park. No ice chests, glass, tents, barbecue pits, pets, golf carts or four-wheelers are allowed on festival grounds. No motorcycles or vehicles may be parked on or beyond public sidewalks.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Lawrence Park and lasts through Monday.