Service projects at Central Catholic

Wed, 11/27/2019 - 12:11pm

Submitted Photo
Service learning projects are a part of every student’s spiritual growth at Central Catholic. In response to Jesus’ command to “feed my lambs,” Pre-K3 classes invited students, faculty and staff to participate in collecting items for Holy Cross Church Parish’s Thanksgiving baskets. Pictured delivering some of the many items received are, front row: elementary students Raegan Rome, Gabriel Bourgeois, Kamryn Coleman, Sarah Thurston, Andi Bienvenu and Jace Waguespack. Back row: John Charles Hebert, Nathan Hebb, Taylor Blanchard, Grant Cheramie, CCES Principal Amanda Talbot and Luke Vaccarella.

