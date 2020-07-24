Sen. Cassidy qualifies to run for reelection; Morgan City councilman gets a challenger
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy qualified to run for reelection Friday, the last day in the filing period.
The Baton Rouge Republican, nearing the end of his first six-year term, is one of 13 candidates.
His major opposition may come from Democrat Adrian Perkins, Shreveport's mayor.
Also Friday, incumbent Morgan City Councilman Louis Tamporello drew a challenger. Jason Thomas Viator qualified to run in District 5 early Friday.
The other contested council race so far is in District 3, where incumbent "Ron" Bias will face Marcelle B. Hoskins and Julia "Blaze" Johnson.
The primary election will be Nov. 3.
Here's the list of candidates as of midday Friday who will appear on St. Mary ballots:
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, no party, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna
"Bill" Cassidy, Republican, Baton Rouge
Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie
Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Democrat, Harvey
"Xan" John, other, LafayetteA
David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans
Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros
Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge
Melinda May Price, Other, Luling
Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
"Rob" Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur
Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette
Braylon Harris, Democrat, Lake Charles
Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G
Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
"Alicia" Butler, Democrat, New Iberia
Roger P. Hamilton Jr., independent, New Iberia
Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green, Democrat
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A
Anthony "Tony" Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B
Suzanne de Mahy, Republican, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C
Vincent J. Borne, no party, Franklin
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D
Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E
Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia
District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia
Anthony "Tony" Saleme, Republican, Morgan City
Keith E. Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martinville
District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court
"Bo" Duhe, Republican, New Iberia
Lori Landry, Democrat, Jeanerette
City Judge City Court, City of Franklin
Marsha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin
City Judge City Court, City of Morgan City
Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City
City Marshal City Court, City of Franklin
Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin
City Marshal City Court, City of Morgan City
Robert "Bobby" Darce, Republican, Morgan City
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin
Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 5
David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City
Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin
Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Herbert "Herb" Mashburn, Republican, Berwick
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1
David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin
Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Larry "Teddy" Deslatte III, no party, Garden City
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5
James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Edward "June" Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Jonathan "J.P." Henry, Republican, Berwick
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9
"Joey" Foret, Democrat, Amelia
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin
Mayor City of Morgan City
Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City
"Don" Hicks, Republican, Morgan City
Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City
"Tim" T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
"Ron" Bias, Democrat, Morgan City
Marcelle B. Hoskins, Democrat, Morgan City
Julia "Blaze" Johnson, no party, Morgan City
Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City
"Steve" Domangue, Republican, Morgan City,
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City
Jason Thomas Viator, Republican, Morgan City