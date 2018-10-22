Second suspect caught in Sept. shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 25 Patterson shooting that allegedly injured three people.

Sylvester Francois, 21, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument. Francois was transported to St. Mary Parish jail with no bail set yet.

Another suspect, Randolph Joseph, 26, was captured Oct. 1 allegedly while swimming in a lake in Lafayette. Joseph was wanted on a warrant charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Joseph was also wounded during the shooting.

A third suspect, Kirt Favors Jr., 20, is still at-large, and Patterson police have an arrest warrant for him on one count of attempted second-degree murder in the case.

On Sept. 25, Patterson police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Taft and Plum streets where a man was allegedly running down the street shooting.

One woman was struck in the chest by a bullet after it went through a wall of her home while she was walking into her bedroom. Police later discovered that a male subject was at a hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.