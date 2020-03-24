Second St. Mary COVID-19 case reported

The noon Tuesday update contained a second positive test for COVID-19 in St. Mary, and the first for St. Martin.

The first case of a positive for the pandemic virus in St. Mary was reported Saturday night.

Among nearby parishes, only Vermilion has not logged a case. Iberia and Assumption have two each, Lafourche has 16 and Terrebonne has 14.

Statewide, the number of positive tests grew by more than 200 to 1,388 as of noon Tuesday after more than 8,000 tests. Forty-three of 64 parishes now have positive tests.

The one-day death toll was 12, bringing the number of Louisiana fatalities to 46.