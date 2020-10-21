Scouts lend a hand

Submitted Photos

On Saturday, Scout Pack 438 and Troop 49 from Morgan City partnered with Katie Pechon of the Cajun Army and went to Grand Lake to assist the victims of Hurricane Delta. They cooked and served hamburgers along with a bag of chips and a bottle of cold water at Grand Lake Faith Temple and a nearby neighborhood. Then they went to McNeese State University, where they brought around 700 hamburgers, numerous bags of chips and 25 cases of water for the National Guard stationed there. They cooked a total of 1,328 hamburgers. Shown in the group picture below are, back row from left: Jeffrey Price, assistant Scout leader; Brandon Monceaux; Emily LaHoste, assistant Cubmaster; Heath Perez; Zavier Prince; and Jory Champagne, Scoutmaster. Front row: Breckin Monceaux; Avery Price; Cole Perez; Chantelle Perez, assistant Scout leader; Colleen Perez; and Brody Champagne. Not pictured is Amber Monceaux.